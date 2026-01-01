Jaime King and Austin Sosa to divorce

Jaime King and Austin Sosa have parted ways after a brief marriage.

Last July, the Hart of Dixie actress announced that she was engaged to the investment banker.

But on Thursday, editors at TMZ obtained legal records indicating that Sosa had recently filed for divorce.

It's not yet known how long King and Sosa were together, though it appears they secretly wed last year. Full divorce documents have not yet been released.

Representatives for King have not yet commented on the news.

After engagement rumours began to circulate around seven months ago, a spokesperson the Sin City star noted that she was "grateful" for the support she had received from her fans.

"(King is) especially happy to share this moment with her children, who have a loving bond with Austin and his family," they commented at the time. "As always, her sons remain her top priority, and she kindly asks for privacy as they move forward together with love and gratitude."

Previously, King was married to Kyle Newman from 2007 until they finalised their divorce in September 2024. The former couple shares sons James, 12, and Leo, 10.

In March 2025, filmmaker Newman was granted sole physical custody of the boys by a judge.

A court order showed that King had been given visitation rights but was required to complete a six-month substance rehabilitation programme.

The 46-year-old has not publicly commented on the custody arrangement.

Earlier this month, editors at Page Six reported that King had been on several dates with hotelier Vikram Chatwal.