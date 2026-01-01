Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ addresses 'inappropriate' first dance

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ has addressed the "inappropriate" first dance at the star-studded event.

The 26-year-old made headlines on Monday after posting a damning statement on his Instagram Stories, claiming his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, repeatedly tried to "ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz.

Among his accusations, Brooklyn alleged that his mother "hijacked" the first dance at their wedding, dancing "inappropriately" on him, which left him feeling "uncomfortable" and "humiliated".

Speaking on This Morning on Friday, DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the Florida wedding, gave his account of the incident.

"I was the DJ at the wedding. It wasn't a one-day wedding, it was a three-day wedding," he said. "I did the welcome party, I did the wedding, and then I did a brunch on Sunday."

He went on to clarify what made the first dance "inappropriate".

"There was no slut-dropping, there was no black PVC catsuit, there was no Spice Girl action," the DJ stated. "What it was (and) why I said it was inappropriate, as well, was because ... it was the timing."

He continued, "Marc Anthony was performing onstage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage (who) went onto the stage where everyone's expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, then Marc Anthony asks 'the most beautifulest woman in the room' to come to the stage and then he says, 'Victoria.'"

He claimed that Brooklyn appeared "devastated", while Nicola, 31, left the room "crying her eyes out".

"Brooklyn's stuck there onstage, and then they do this dance," he continued. "Marc Anthony's, like, 'Put your hands on your mother's hips,' and it was a Latin thing. The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April 2022.