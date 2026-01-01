Jaime King was 'blindsided' by Austin Sosa divorce

Jaime King has admitted that she was "blindsided" by her second husband Austin Sosa filing for divorce.

Banker Sosa filed for divorce from the Cheaper by the Dozen 2 actress on Thursday, with TMZ first reporting the news.

It remains unclear when the couple married, though King's representative confirmed their engagement in July 2025.

Speaking to Page Six on Thursday night, the actress admitted that the divorce came as a shock.

"I was completely blindsided by the divorce filing, which came out of nowhere," she said. "I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while like many marriages we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship."

King also addressed speculation linking her to hotelier Vikram Chatwal, after reports claimed she had been seen on what appeared to be dates with him.

"Any recent interactions being referenced publicly were strictly professional business meetings and have no connection to this private matter," she stated.

The Hart of Dixie actress was previously married to director Kyle Newman. The pair finalised their divorce in 2023 after 16 years of marriage and share two children: James, born in 2013, and Leo, born in 2015.

During her conversation with Page Six, King said her priority remains her children.

"My focus right now is my work and, above all, my children," she shared. "This is deeply personal and should remain private, and I hope people will stop making assumptions - particularly ones that unfairly and disproportionately scrutinise women simply for doing their jobs."

In March last year, a Los Angeles judge granted Newman sole physical custody of the boys, while the former couple share legal custody. King is limited to supervised visitation three times a week, following her failure to complete a court-ordered drug and alcohol programme.