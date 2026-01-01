Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Hurley lead mourners at Valentino's funeral

Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Hurley were among the high-profile mourners at the funeral of fashion designer Valentino Garavani on Friday.

The actresses were photographed arriving at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs in Rome, Italy to pay their final respects to the Italian fashion designer, who passed away at his residence in Rome on Monday at the age of 93.

The Devil Wears Prada actress was joined by her husband Adam Shulman, while Hurley was accompanied by her 23-year-old son Damian.

Hathaway first met the designer, who was known mononymously as Valentino, when he filmed a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada in 2005. She went on to become one of Valentino's muses, regularly wore the Italian fashion house's designs to public events, and was occasionally joined by the man himself on the red carpet.

Most notably, Valentino offered to make her wedding dress when she tied the knot with Shulman in 2012.

In addition to the Hollywood stars, the funeral was well attended by members of the fashion world, including models Claudia Schiffer and Natalia Vodianova, designers Donatella Versace and Tom Ford and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Giancarlo Giammetti, the co-founder of the fashion house and Valentino's former partner, was also photographed arriving at the church, as was Alessandro Michele, the brand's current creative director, and his predecessor Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Paying tribute to Valentino earlier this week, Hathaway wrote on Instagram, "For the last twenty years, it has been my extraordinary honor to have known, loved and been cared for by the great Valentino Garavani.

"He is a beloved, world-renown, Titan of a designer, but he was also my dear and cherished friend who educated me, raised me, sent me flowers every year on my birthday, made me laugh, was my dancing and karaoke partner on so many joyful nights, and who made my world so much brighter, grander and more delightful than I could have ever understood it to be."

Since Wednesday, thousands of mourners have lined up to honour the designer as he lay in state at the headquarters of the Valentino foundation in Rome.