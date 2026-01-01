Tom Hiddleston admits his younger self would be 'bowled over' by his career

Tom Hiddleston believes his younger self would be "bowled over" by the success he has achieved in the acting industry.

The British actor, best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel franchise, has shared that his career has surpassed anything he once dreamed of.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Hiddleston reflected on what his 20-year-old self would make of his achievements.

"He would be incredulous," the 44-year-old star said. "He would be completely bowled over with disbelief because, like most people, when I was 20, truthfully, I had so many dreams and I kept those dreams close to my chest."

The Avengers actor admitted that in his early career, he deliberately kept his expectations modest.

"I dared not dream of the work that I'm able to do now," he told the publication. "You only get so many chances. My 20s were full of challenges and, candidly, full of failures, but I'm so grateful for those failures."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hiddleston opened up about working alongside Olivia Colman on the thriller series The Night Manager.

"She's free. She's honest. She's completely authentic, and that's in every aspect of herself - she has this extraordinary warmth and lightness of heart, genuinely," he gushed of his co-star. "But she's also got incredible strength and steel, and she just knows what matters in life."

He added that the Oscar winner helped create a close-knit atmosphere on set.

"She was forever arranging for everybody to meet up for dinner," he revealed. "She doesn't want people to be alone. She wants to have a laugh."

Hiddleston and Colman first appeared together in the BBC series in 2016 and reunited a decade later for the second season, which is currently airing weekly on the BBC.