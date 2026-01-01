Michael Bay signs with CAA

Michael Bay has signed with CAA.

The 60-year-old filmmaker – who hasn’t had agency representation since leaving WME in 2022 – has inked a new deal with Creative Artists Agency, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bay – who is known for blockbusters including Bad Boys, The Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor and five Transformers movies – hasn’t directed a movie since the 2022 crime thriller Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yayha Abdul-Mateen II.

However, through his production company Platinum Dunes, he has worked on monster franchise A Quiet Place, social horror franchise The Purge and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake.

Last year, Michael pulled out of directing Fast and Loose.

The director departed the action movie in August, amid creative differences with lead star and producer Will Smith - who he first worked with on his debut feature Bad Boys in 1995 – just months before filming was due to begin in October.

According to Deadline, Michael wanted more emphasis on the action elements of the film, while King Richard star Will was keen to lean into the comedic moments.

The movie will tell the story of a guy who wakes up in Tijuana with no memory.

He then slowly starts to remember certain things about his life, and comes to the conclusion he has been living a double-life - as an undercover CIA agent and a crime boss.

Will is producing the project alongside Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for 87North.

Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson have penned the script.

Despite Michael's departure from Fast and Loose, he still has a busy time ahead as he is in negotiations with Paramount about making a new Transformers film and he is also working on OutRun, a video game adaptation which will star Sydney Sweeney.

The original OutRun game launched in 1986, and challenged players to dodge traffic and reach their destination before time runs out.

The game pioneered a new genre of driving games, and spawned several other instalments, such as OutRunners in 1993 and OutRun Online Arcade in 2009.

He is also set to collaborate with Cynthia Erivo on Saturation Point, a movie adaptation of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s 2024 sci-fi novel of the same name, for Universal Pictures.