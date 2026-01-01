Julia Roberts would 'pack her bags now' to make another movie with Luca Guadagnino

Julia Roberts would "pack her bags" immediately if Luca Guadagnino called her up to make another movie.

The Notting Hill actor first collaborated with the Italian filmmaker on the 2025 drama After the Hunt and they are already planning to work together again.

"He already has an idea for us, and every time I see him, he's like, 'Darling, this is what we're going to do.' I would pack my bags now to go do another movie with Luca," she told Deadline, without sharing details of the project.

When asked if he was serious, Roberts noted that the Call Me By Your Name director is a prolific filmmaker who can turn projects around quickly when he sets his mind to them.

"This is what I know about Luca: He is the most prolific. I mean, even this movie, this is the fastest I have ever read a script, talked to a director and ended up on a soundstage in my 30-plus-year career. The fastest," she declared. "So when Luca says he has an idea, and he's going to write a script, it wouldn't surprise me if it comes as a late Christmas parcel."

The Ocean's Eleven star heaped praise on the "astonishing" Suspiria filmmaker, calling him one of the most knowledgeable and passionate people she's ever met, and credited him with inspiring her enthusiasm.

"I think everything he said I wrote down, I was constantly making notes, thinking, 'I have to look up who this person is. I need to see what this book is about.' Just to create this sense of the academic world as its own universe," she said about making After the Hunt, which is set at Yale University.

The drama, which also starred Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri and Michael Stuhlbarg, had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August last year, two months before its release in October.