Milo Ventimiglia and wife Jarah Mariano expecting second baby

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, are set to welcome their second child.

Mariano took to Instagram on Saturday with a photo of herself hoisting their daughter Ke'ala Coral into the air while celebrating the infant's first birthday.

Mariano, modelling a string bikini and a sunhat in the snapshot, showed off a growing baby bump while playing with her daughter in a tropical locale.

"Happy 1 year baby girl," she wrote.

"When you came into my life I had 2 distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other - I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you're safe."

She added, "This is the most unique love I've ever experienced, just as unique of a soul you are. In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you. I love you Ke'ala Coral, forever x Mama."

The announcement comes a year after the arrival of Mariano and Ventimiglia's first baby, which the model announced in an emotional social media post, shortly after the couple lost their home in the Palisades fire in Los Angeles.

"We lost our home that we were living in & everything we own," she wrote at the time, "as well as our home under construction that we were about to move into."