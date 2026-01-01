Natasha Lyonne reveals relapse after nearly a decade of sobriety

Natasha Lyonne has revealed she's no longer sober in a candid social media post.

The Poker Face star, who battled drug and alcohol addictions in the mid-2000s, shared the news on X.

"Took my relapse public, more to come," she announced, adding in a subsequent tweet, "Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you're not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet.

"Gonna do it for baby Bambo," she wrote, referencing the title of her upcoming movie about hockey player Sophie 'Bambo' Braverman.

"Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets," the post continued. "If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another. Keep going, kiddos. Don't quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise & baloney."

After a series of run-ins with the law and health troubles in the mid-2000s arising from substance abuse issues, including being evicted by her landlord and fellow actor Michael Rappaport, the American Pie actor entered treatment in 2006.

She's since made a notable comeback to acting, appearing in Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll among others, and earning multiple SAG Awards, as well as Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

In a 2019 interview with The Cut, the actress revealed that her setbacks had given her something to say going forward.

"I would've gotten to all this sooner, and I would've felt more confident," she told the outlet at the time. "At the same time, I guess those are the same years I spent developing something to say."