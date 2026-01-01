Amber Heard returns in Sundance documentary about defamation

Amber Heard has made an appearance in a new documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film is about accused men weaponising defamation lawsuits to silence women speaking out about abuse.

Silenced, playing in the World Cinema category at the festival, follows numerous women who were impeded in their search for justice thanks to nine-figure defamation suits, Variety reports.

It is the first film Heard has appeared in since 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The actor was clear about her motives in joining the production.

"This is not about me. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don't want to tell my story. In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore. That's the problem," Heard said bluntly.

Heard is joined in the film by Brittany Higgins, a political staffer who brought a rape allegation against a colleague in Australian parliament; Catalina Ruiz-Navarro, editor of Latin American magazine Volcánica, who was sued by director Ciro Guerra after publishing serial allegations of misconduct against him; and Sibongile Ndashe, a human rights attorney.

Heard said that her involvement in the Depp v The Sun defamation case was a Catch-22.

"The outcome of that trial depended on my participation, and I depended on the outcome of that trial. What has happened to me is an amplified version of what a lot of women live through," said Heard.

The film depicts Heard as the subject of public scorn. It shows Depp fans, several dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, hurling expletives and throwing rubbish at Heard as she entered and exited court each day.

Heard, who has since moved on to a career in theatre, ended on a hopeful note.

"It gives me strength seeing other people take on the fight. Women brave enough to address the imbalance of power. Looking at my daughter's face as she grows up and slowly starts to walk into this world... I believe it can be better."