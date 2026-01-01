Tramell Tillman didn't expect to land role in superhero movie 'this soon'

Tramell Tillman didn't expect to land a role in a superhero movie "this soon" into his career.

The Severance actor will star alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although the identity of his character remains unknown.

Reflecting on his upcoming role, Tillman told Variety that he always hoped to be involved in a superhero movie, but he didn't expect his dream to come true "this soon" in his career.

"I always wanted to be in that world. I used to watch DC Comics and Marvel all the time," he gushed. "To be a part of it is such a gift. I was treated lovely. Everyone was wonderful."

The 40-year-old experienced his career breakthrough in 2022 with his portrayal of Seth Milchick in Severance, and he has since made several movies, including Barron's Cove, Sweethearts and his first blockbuster, 2025's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

In addition to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is released in cinemas in July, Tillman will also appear in Lena Dunham's next movie, Good Sex, alongside Natalie Portman and Ruffalo later this year.

Now that he's accomplished his goal of starring in a superhero movie, Tillman has one more dream to achieve - a movie musical.

"I'm not sure in what capacity, but to be able to stretch that muscle would be really fantastic," he said, noting that Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is one of his favourite musicals. "I love the darkness of it. I keep doing projects that are kind of dark and edgy."

Tillman, who will return as Milchick in the third season of Severance, won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in September, making history as the first Black person and the first openly gay person to win the award.

He was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, but Adolescence star Owen Cooper won the supporting actor category instead.