Tori Spelling leads tributes to celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo

Tori Spelling has led tributes following the death of celebrity hairstylist and Blowing LA star Kim Vo.

Vo's husband, Adeel Vo-Khan, shared via Instagram that the stylist had "taken his final breath" at age 55, after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018.

"He fought valiantly, winning many battles along the way and exceeding all medical expectations," Vo-Khan wrote. "Ultimately, God decided it was time for our angel on earth to return home.

"Kim kindly requested in lieu of flowers after his passing, to please channel your love and efforts towards donations for Kim Vo Foundation in support of hair, beauty, and fashion creatives also affected by cancer."

"I'm so sorry, he was such an amazing human. Filled with such light and love," Spelling wrote.

A follow-up statement from Vo-Khan touted the late stylist's work that made him a "true icon in the hair and beauty industry".

"He was beloved not only by his family and friends, but by the global hair community and millions of viewers who came to know him for both his artistry and his warmth.

"Kim had a rare ability to make everyone feel seen, welcomed, and at home. His guiding philosophy of 'approachable luxury' was central to everything he did. Beauty and glamour without pretence, barriers or exclusion."

Vo was known for judging the Bravo hairstyling competition Shear Genius alongside model Camila Alves and fellow celebrity stylist Jonathan Antin between 2007 and 2010.

Aside from his on-camera work, he worked behind the scenes of reality shows Extreme Makeover and Plain Jane. He had more recently appeared on Paramount+'s celebrity hairstylist docuseries Blowing LA, which followed him on the job at his trendy Kim Vo Salon in West Hollywood.