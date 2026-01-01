Olivia Wilde wows Sundance with The Invite

Olivia Wilde had an emotional night at the Sundance Film Festival.

The director and star of The Invite premiered the marital comedy at the 2026 Festival at the weekend.

The film debuted to rave reviews and the audience gave it a standing ovation, which saw Wilde wiping away years onstage, People magazine reported.

"This was the dream, to premiere right here for you guys," said Wilde, who was joined on the red carpet and onstage for a post-screening Q&A by costars Seth Rogen and Edward Norton.

The Invite depicts a marriage in crisis, following two couples at a dinner party - a hosting Wilde and Rogen and a visiting Penélope Cruz and Norton.

The "fiercely energised chamber dramedy" chronicles "the unearthing of long-tenured grievances, insecurities, codependencies, failed aspirations and sexual FOMO", according to an official synopsis from Sundance.

Critics have widely praised Wilde's new film, with Variety dubbing it "marvellously entertaining", and The Hollywood Reporter giving Wilde a big thumbs up.

"At this point, it's hard to deny she's the real deal as a director," the outlet gushed.

"I heard a wise person say, you're never as vulnerable as when you're laughing," said Wilde during the Q&A.

"The great thing about this script was it allowed us to take people on that journey to let them laugh, let them relax - and then just gut-punch them with divorce."