Heated Rivalry stars carry Olympic torch through Feltre, Italy

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams appeared in Feltre, Italy, on Sunday, where they took turns carrying the Olympic torch as part of the Milano Cortina 2026 relay.

Suited up in pink-and-white tracksuits, the Heated Rivalry stars joined the relay, which concludes on 6 February in Milan ahead of the Winter Olympic Games.

The pair had an enthusiastic response from the local crowd, as they held the torch triumphantly aloft.

Photos uploaded to Instagram by the official Winter Olympics Instagram account were captioned, "Olympic flame + @hudsonwilliamsofficial and @connorstorrieofficial as torchbearers = absolute cinema."

Among the first to comment were Heated Rivalry's creator, Jacob Tierney, and Canada's Olympic team.

Heated Rivalry, a series about the passionate love story of fictional hockey stars Ilya, a no-nonsense Russian, and Shane, a sensitive Canadian, has been a ratings juggernaut.

Audiences have become captivated by the tale of the two leads dealing with tremendous pressure to succeed, and the expectations of their families and sponsors.

The show has already entered IMDb's Top 250 TV series of all time, with its fifth episode, entitled I'll Believe in Anything, rated as a perfect 10.

Neither Williams nor Storrie have publicly confirmed if they are gay in real life, with both actors choosing to keep their personal lives private despite intense fan speculation fuelled by their chemistry in the show.

The Winter Olympic Games will take place from 6 to 22 February.