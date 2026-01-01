Prince Harry and wife Meghan make surprise appearance at Sundance Film Festival

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their Sundance Film Festival debut in Park City, Utah, at the weekend.

They attended a special screening and celebration of the new documentary Cookie Queens.

The film, on which Prince Harry and his wife served as executive producers, tells the story of four young Girl Scouts as they navigate the highly competitive cookie-selling season. The project reportedly holds personal significance for the Suits alum, who was a Girl Scout as a child.

During the event, the duo posed for photos with various attendees, including Robert Redford's daughter, Amy Redford, at a Saturday event.

The following day, the couple returned to the festival for the documentary's official premiere, at which the Duchess stepped up to the podium to deliver remarks.

"My husband and I at Archewell Productions are so proud and privileged to be able to support and uplift Cookie Queens," she announced.

"This film is probably the cutest at the festival, but I'm also going to go out on a limb and say it is one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of something that is an American tradition and rooted in nostalgia."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded their media production company, which has an ongoing partnership with Netflix, in 2020.

It also produced the couple's documentary series Harry and Meghan in 2022 and Meghan's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan last year.