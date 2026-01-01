Zoey Deutch feels 'so ashamed' to be American

Zoey Deutch got serious at the Sundance Film Festival while discussing her decision to wear an ICE Out badge.

Deutch, who is starring in and promoting Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, the latest film comedy from Wanderlust filmmaker David Wain, was talking at the Variety Studio presented by Audible.

"I just feel like, for me, it's impossible not to be thinking about the state of our country and the brutality of ICE," Deutch shared.

"I feel so proud to be an American, seeing the way communities and people are coming together during this time. But I feel so ashamed at the same time to be an American, seeing how our government is handling things. I just want to stand with the amazing people of Minnesota."

The Suite Life on Deck alum was making the press rounds at Sundance a day after a man was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis. Earlier this month, Renée Good was also killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Many stars at Sundance 2026 have been wearing ICE Out and Be Good pins, and speaking out against the American Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

"We're at a moment in our country's history that is quite devastating. It's really impossible not to talk about what is happening right now and the brutality of ICE and how it has to stop immediately," Natalie Portman told Variety before the premiere of The Gallerist.

Olivia Wilde told Variety on the Sundance red carpet for her latest directorial effort, The Invite, that she is "appalled and sickened" by ICE.

"We can't go another day just sort of accepting this as our new norm. It's outrageous. People are being murdered," Wilde said.