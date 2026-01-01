JoJo Siwa teases baby plans with boyfriend Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa has teased her plans to have a baby with her boyfriend, Chris Hughes.

The Dance Moms alum discussed having children with E! News, and revealed she was all in.

Siwa recalled Meghan Trainor giving her advice and how it related to her relationship with Hughes.

"Meghan Trainor once told me, 'You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them,'" she told the outlet.

"One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris, I was like, 'I get what you're saying now,'" she continued. "I love him so much. I need there to be a mini.'"

She shared that the feeling intensified when the British TV personality sent her a baby picture of himself in a rubbish bin.

"It's really cute. And I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Siwa recalled.

Earlier this month, she shared AI-generated photos of her and Hughes' future family - which included a son and a daughter - in a TikTok video set to the Taylor Swift song Wi$h Li$t.

The lyrics go, "I just want you. Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin' like you."

Siwa has long been open about wanting to be a mum, telling Access Hollywood in 2024 that she wanted to have three children - a daughter named Freddie and twin boys named Eddy and Teddy - and that she had a sperm donor already lined up.

She began dating Hughes last year after they struck up a romance on Season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK.