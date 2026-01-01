Justin Baldoni's dad marks a 'year full of turmoil and injustice'

Justin Baldoni has marked his 42nd birthday surrounded by family support.

The It Ends With Us director and actor's father, Sam Baldoni, shared a personal tribute reflecting on his son's birth, character and resilience during his bitter legal war with costar Blake Lively.

"Happy Birthday Justin Louis Baldoni!" Sam penned. "Being a new dad I had no idea what to expect when Justin was born. His birth (our first) was not easy. Sharon spent 34+ hours in labour and we ended up Cesarean.

"This little guy filled our home with such joy all those years ago, and to this day his presence lights up not only our lives but all those around him," he continued.

He went on to praise Justin's devotion to his family and his wife, writing: "I envy his continual dedication to his family and his love and admiration for his truly perfect partner Emily, my dearly loved daughter-in-love."

The post ended with a pointed reference to the ongoing legal battle.

"Son, in a year full of turmoil and injustice, you have remained steadfast in your faith, knowing that truth and justice will prevail! Happy Birthday Son, I love you with all my heart and soul."

The tribute comes as Baldoni remains embroiled in an intense legal fight with Lively, who in December 2024 named him in a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment, retaliatory conduct and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Baldoni has denied the allegations.