Quinton Aaron hospitalised after collapsing at home

Quinton Aaron has been hospitalised after collapsing at his home.

A rep for The Blind Side star told TMZ that he had been receiving care in hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, for the past three days.

The crisis came when Aaron was walking up the stairs in his apartment, and his legs suddenly stopped working, causing him to collapse, the outlet reported. He was rushed to hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page, organisers claim the actor who played Michael Oher opposite Sanda Bullock in the 2009 film, is "on life support due to a severe blood infection". However, his manager told TMZ his condition was stable, and that he was "communicating with his family and team, and receiving precisely the care needed at this time".

There's no word on what caused the fall.

The health scare comes after a series of medical battles for the 40-year-old actor. In March last year, he was rushed to a California medical facility after developing a fever and coughing up blood.

At the time, Aaron said doctors ran multiple tests and believed he was dealing with Type A flu and pneumonia.

In 2019, he battled a severe upper respiratory infection.

In October last year, Aaron shared his dramatic 200-pound (14 stone) weight loss journey with the media.