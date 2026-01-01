Vanessa Hudgens's husband Cole Tucker reveals sex of second baby

Cole Tucker has finally opened up about his family with wife Vanessa Hudgens.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) player and the Spring Breakers actress married in 2023 and share two children, one born in July 2024 and a second welcomed in November.

While Cole and Vanessa never announced the names or sexes of their babies, during a recent interview for the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, the sportsman revealed that he is father to a son and a daughter.

Asked by host Rob Bradford about his children, Cole replied: "(We have) one of each."

"I got (kids who are) seven weeks and a year-and-a-half right now. I'm in the fight," he joked.

Cole went on to describe how keeping up with a toddler has helped with his fitness.

"I'm doing a lot of dad walks, a lot of up-and-down incline, like, a sled push," the 29-year-old continued. "I feel like I'm in pretty good shape for a dad right now. I'm in great dad shape, a lot of hands and knees. I feel like I'm doing yoga-adjacent type things."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cole insisted he won't push his little boy to pursue a career in sports.

"I want him to do whatever he wants to do, but my wife and I want to expose him to as much as we can. He was born on July 1st last year, and he plays the drums, the piano, the guitar, and baseball," he shared. "He hits the ball off the tee, and he swings golf clubs and hits the ball - and he's shooting hoops, now. He loves basketball. (We) just want to show him everything, and whatever he wants to do, we'll support him. (If he wants) to be a dentist, sell something... be a school teacher (or) a rock star, it's all good... We're very open-minded."