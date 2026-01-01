Brooks Nader shuts down Ben Affleck dating rumours

Brooks Nader has shut down a rumour suggesting she is dating Ben Affleck.

Last week, editors at Star magazine reported that the model and actor-director have been "hooking up" and were an item.

However, moderators at Deuxmoi later denied the speculation, and in a recent post in the comments section on the gossip account's Instagram page, Nader insisted she didn't know Affleck at all.

"Haven't met him in my life," the 28-year-old declared.

Representatives for Nader and Affleck have not yet commented further.

Previously, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model dated her Dancing with the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, and was married to advertising executive Billy Haire from 2019 until they split in 2024.

Meanwhile, Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez from July 2022 until they separated around two years later, with the entertainer filing for the divorce in August 2024. The split was finalised in February 2025.

Reflecting on the breakup with J. Lo, The Rip star maintained that there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue".

"The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," the 53-year-old told GQ magazine in March 2025.

Affleck was also married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018, with the pair sharing three children.