Kristen Stewart claims actresses are 'treated like puppets'

Kristen Stewart has claimed that actresses are "treated like puppets" in Hollywood.

The Twilight star, who has been acting since she was nine years old, has revealed that she has been treated with more respect since she became a director with The Chronology of Water.

"Actresses get treated like s**t, I've got to tell you," she told The Times. "People think anyone could be an actress, but the first time I sat down to talk about my movie as a director, I thought, wow, this is a different experience, they are talking to me like I'm somebody with a brain."

She continued, "There's this idea that directors have otherworldly abilities, which is not true. It's an idea perpetuated by men. Not to sound like I'm complaining all the time, but it's worse for female actors than male ones - they get treated like puppets, but they are not."

Stewart then heaped praise on Imogen Poots, the star of The Chronology of Water, insisting that the British actress "put her whole body and soul" into the film.

The 35-year-old also claimed there are no female Method actors in the industry because they don't take the job as seriously as men.

Recalling a conversation with a male actor, she said, "I think acting is just playing pretend; you don't have to do 50 press-ups before a take. As soon as I made the distinction between male and female actors, he became defensive and said he had never met an actress that wasn't crazy."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Spencer star revealed that she filmed her movie in Latvia, even though it is set in America, because it would have been "impossible" to shoot in the U.S.

When asked if she thinks she will stay in the U.S. for the rest of President Donald Trump's term, Stewart hinted that she will "probably" relocate.

"I can't work freely there. But I don't want to give up completely. I'd like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people," she stated.