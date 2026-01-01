Evangeline Lilly has 'spent a lot of money' trying to 'heal' concussion

Evangeline Lilly has admitted that she's "spent a lot of money" investigating ways she can "restore" her brain health after suffering a scary injury.

In May 2025, the Lost actress sustained facial and head injuries after collapsing and falling "face first" into a boulder amid a trip to Hawaii.

Following a recent scan, Lilly revealed she had "brain damage" from the incident, and taking to Instagram over the weekend, she explained that she was focusing on "remedying" the "deficiencies in my brain" at the moment.

"I consider myself one of the extraordinarily fortunate people in this country who can take care of my body the way that it needs to be taken care of, without money getting in the way of that," she began. "So, I want to share what I am learning from them in case any of you out there are also experiencing repercussions from a TBI (traumatic brain injury), a concussion, and want to attend to your brain but don't know what to do."

Lilly went on to share some of the supplements her medical team has prescribed, including NAC, creatine, resveratrol, coenzyme Q10, and omega-3s. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star takes one capsule of each supplement each day and also abides by a healthy diet.

"This is obviously a lot of supplements and I, as a general note about supplements, I don't take supplements on a daily basis," the 46-year-old continued. "I take them on an as-needed basis, so I will be on these supplements for a period of time that I deem appropriate."

And in the accompanying caption, Lilly insisted she wasn't giving any of her 2.6 million followers specific medical advice but wanted to offer support to those who needed it.

"I have spent a lot of money getting evaluated and getting targeted, expert advice on how to heal my brain. Not everyone can afford to do this. This advice was for me specifically and may not be the exact right path for everyone. I am not a doctor nor an authority on any of this. But in the absence of affordable medical care in this country, I am sharing some of the advice given to me," she added.