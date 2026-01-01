'That was fun...' Filming has wrapped on Robert Eggers' new horror movie Werwulf

Filming has wrapped on Robert Eggers' upcoming horror film Werwulf.

English actor Ralph Ineson, 56, has reunited with Eggers - who he previously collaborated with on The Witch and The Northman - for the werewolf flick, which also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, Lily-Rose Depp, 26, Willem Dafoe, 70.

Ineson revealed on his X account that filming is finished, revealing that the crew and cast were celebrating with a wrap party.

Posting a photo of a venue with an old school cinema sign which read "WERWULF WRAP PARTY", Ineson said: "That was fun #werwulf"

Eggers' Werwulf is set in 13th-century England and sees a remote village terrorised by a blood-thirsty, mythical creature.

It reunites Eggers with Depp, Taylor-Johnson, Dafoe, and Ineson who all appeared in his 2024 vampire film Nosferatu - which is a remake of acclaimed silent German film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, released in 1922.

Also part of the cast is 14-year-old actress Bodhi Rae Breathnach in an as-yet unknown role.

Werwulf is set to be released in December 2026.

Bodhi can be seen this month in Shelter, her action film debut alongside Jason Statham.

Directed by Ric Roman-Waugh, the movie follows Statham's character Mason, a former assassin living on a remote Scottish island who rescues a teenage girl from the sea, beginning a perilous chain of events that force him to confront his violent past.

And Breathnach let slip that despite his tough guy image, Jason is actually a “big softie” who looked after her on set when they were filming on location in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of Shelter in Leicester Square, London, last week, Bodhi said: "We had lots of fun. Jason is so sweet in real life. He’s nothing like the movies. He’s so sweet, so fun, so kind. He’s a big softie. He’s a sweetheart."

Bodhi also took the time to study how Jason worked and learn from the British actor who has now been in the movie business almost 30 years.

She said: "I think I learnt [from Jason] that you don’t have to stay in one box. You can do what you love and try other things."

Shelter is in cinemas from January 30.