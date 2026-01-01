Jameela Jamil reveals she received death threats after leaked Blake Lively texts

Jameela Jamil has revealed that she received death threats after her messages about Blake Lively were leaked.

The British actress and activist has claimed that she received death threats after private text messages she sent about Blake were leaked amid the Gossip Girl actress's ongoing legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Jameela became unexpectedly embroiled in the high-profile dispute after court documents revealed the messages in which she referred to Blake as a "suicide bomber".

Reflecting on the controversy in a Substack post on Sunday, Jameela detailed how her comments were made public without warning.

"In short, I slagged off an actor in private, over their diabolical press tour in August 2024, and then the phone of the person I was texting got taken, and its contents were handed over to a third party, which unfortunately, but classically, resulted in my texts being seen by the exact person I was slagging off ... (lol)!" she wrote. "Four months later, that person filed a lawsuit (not as lol), that involved the person I had been texting (because of course) ... and for some reason, a year later, my texts were released, in spite of having little to no relevance to the case, with my name unredacted, to the entire world."

The Good Place star noted that she anticipated backlash following the leak and "braced" herself for the response.

"And I absolutely did," she penned. "24 hours of death threats, lots of accusations of not being a real feminist, lots of encouragement for me to kill myself. It was heavy."

Jameela's texts were included in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, as Blake's lawsuit against Justin continues. In the texts, sent to Justin's publicist Jennifer Abel, Jameela described Blake as both a "villain" and a "suicide bomber".

In a TikTok posted on Friday, Jameela clarified that the texts were sent in August 2024, months before Blake filed her suit against Justin, accusing him of harassment on the set of It Ends with Us and attempting to ruin her reputation.

Addressing the aftermath in her Substack post, Jameela said the backlash subsided once she clarified the timeline surrounding the texts.

"Once I made the above video highlighting the timeline and context of the texts in question ... Everyone took a breath," she penned. "They checked the texts again. Suddenly, the waves calmed, pulled back this ocean of hate, and swelled it all up into a tsunami of solidarity."

Blake and Justin are expected to begin trial in May.