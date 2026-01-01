Nigella Lawson joins The Great British Bake Off as judge

Famed TV chef Nigella Lawson has been appointed the new judge on The Great British Bake Off.

The British cooking expert has been confirmed to replace Dame Prue Leith as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood on the beloved baking show.

Leith, who joined the programme in 2017, announced her departure last week, and Lawson was swiftly rumoured to be her replacement.

After the news was made official on Monday, Lawson said in a statement, "I'm uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now. Of course it's daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I'm also bubbling with excitement."

The 66-year-old continued, "The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it's a National Treasure - and it's a huge honour to be entrusted with it. I'm just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come, I wish the marvellous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity!"

Lawson will make her debut on The Great British Bake Off, known in North America as The Great British Baking Show, later this year alongside judging mainstay Hollywood and current hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

Leith, who replaced original co-judge Mary Berry in 2017, added that she was "thrilled" about Lawson taking over her role.

"She's sassy, fun and she knows her onions - and her croissants, cake and crumble," she quipped.

The food expert has fronted cookery programmes such as Nigella Bites, Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat and Nigella: At My Table, among others. She has previously served as a main judge on My Kitchen Rules and The Taste, and as a guest judge on Top Chef and the Australian and U.S. editions of MasterChef.