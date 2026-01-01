Melissa Gilbert issues statement amid husband Timothy Busfield's child sex abuse charges

Melissa Gilbert has spoken out after her husband, Timothy Busfield, was charged with child sex abuse.

In a statement shared on her Modern Prairie Instagram account, Gilbert made her first public remarks following the charges involving her husband.

"I'm sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time. Not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now," she shared in the statement.

"Add an unexpected storm to the mix, and it can all feel like a bit too much."

The statement continued, "This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritise what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest. Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect, and find our centre again.

"I'll be easing back into things thoughtfully and with care, moving forward one step at a time. More to come, and so much gratitude always," she ended.

On 9 January, Busfield was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse stemming from alleged incidents involving two boys on the New Mexico set of the TV series The Cleaning Lady.

He was a director of several episodes during its four-season run from 2022 to 2025