Bella Hadid splits with boyfriend of two years - report

Bella Hadid has reportedly split from her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos.

Multiple outlets reported on Monday that the model and her performance horseman partner of two years have called it quits,

The pair were first linked in October 2023, after they were spotted kissing while walking around Fort Worth, Texas.

It was later revealed that the couple met at a horse show.

Hadid confirmed the relationship in February 2024 while sharing throwback photos from her birthday celebration the previous October.

Us Weekly reported the following month that Hadid moved to Banuelos' home state of Texas and was focusing on her improving riding abilities. She began competing in competitions throughout the US alongside Banuelos, who is one of the youngest inductees to the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame.

The couple even starred on an episode of the hit TV show Yellowstone together, in which Hadid played Sadie, a woman dating horse trainer Travis (played by Taylor Sheridan), which aired in December 2024.

Banuelos recently sang Hadid's praises on her birthday in October 2025.

"October's become a special month. It's the month God sent you," he captioned a series of Instagram photos from their time together.

"Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I'll keep reminding you every day just how much."

Bella wrote back in the comments section, "Baby I love you, thank you my bub this is the sweetest... ever."