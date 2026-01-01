Victoria Beckham honoured with prestigious arts medal

Victoria Beckham has been presented with a prestigious arts medal in Paris, France.

During a ceremony staged on Monday evening, the British fashion designer was bestowed with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Letters) by Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati.

Addressing guests, Victoria noted she was "extremely grateful" for the honour.

"I am deeply patriotic and so proud to be British, but France is one of the few places where fashion is treated with the seriousness it deserves - as a form of art," she said in a speech, according to Vogue. "I always greatly admired the French aesthetic, and to be recognised here and embraced in this way is a profound privilege - one that reflects years of commitment and dedication."

Victoria went on to credit her husband and original investor, David Beckham, for his ongoing support, and highlighted the commitment of her business partners and design team.

"Showing on the most important stage in the fashion calendar and feeling such acceptance and belonging is something I really don't take lightly and I will continue to work very hard to honour it," the 51-year-old continued. "Fashion is never the achievement of just one person - from design to the atelier to the production and communications teams and the many minds and hands working together, it is a collaborative effort, and this distinction isn't mine alone."

For the special occasion, Victoria was joined by David and their three youngest children, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, with other attendees including former U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and supermodel Helena Christensen.

The news comes shortly after Victoria and David's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, publicly announced he was estranged from his family and did not wish to reconcile.

Representatives for the couple have not yet commented on the estrangement.