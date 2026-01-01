Jimmy Kimmel fights back tears during impassioned speech over death of Alex Pretti

Jimmy Kimmel got choked up on Monday as he delivered an impassioned speech about the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

The late-night talk show host kicked off Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by calling out Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the weekend.

"(It's) just one atrocity after another, being committed by this gang of poorly-trained, shamefully-led, mask-wearing goons. And that is what they are - they're goons committing vile, heartless and even criminal acts. And it's sickening to watch and it's frustrating to watch," Kimmel began. "It's like we're all being forced to play a game that has no rules. They just make up the rules as they go along."

The TV personality then slammed President Trump's administration for portraying Pretti as an armed instigator in the incident, despite widely-shared videos of his death contradicting the claim.

"Is that the law and order that you voted for? If you voted for this? Every day is a nightmare now," Kimmel stated. "My wife and I have family in Minneapolis - they're afraid to take their kids to school. They're afraid to go to work. And I can only imagine how people who aren't white feel about this! How does this end? What's the plan here? Is the plan to just keep doing this in every city that didn't vote for Donald Trump? Does anyone on any side believe this is good leadership?"

Kimmel argued that everyone, no matter their political leaning, should be able to agree that Pretti and Renee Good - who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month - "don't deserve to be shot dead in the street by the people we are paying to protect us".

He added, "Can we agree on that? I mean, can we agree that when we see a person murdered in cold blood, that there should at least be an investigation of that?", prompting applause from the audience.

The 58-year-old encouraged his viewers to watch the videos and "decide for yourself if that's making America great and if it isn't please say something about it".

Kimmel got choked up as he addressed the people of Minneapolis and the Pretti and Good families and said, "We want you to know we are with you and you are not alone."

Later in his speech, Kimmel fought back tears again as he played a video of Pretti honouring a patient who had died.

Concluding his monologue, the host declared, "Alex Pretti, may he rest in peace."