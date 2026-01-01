Sydney Sweeney did not get permission to hang bras on Hollywood sign for publicity stunt

Sydney Sweeney did not obtain permission to hang bras on the Hollywood sign to promote her new lingerie line.

The Euphoria actress posted footage on Instagram on Monday showing her and a team climbing the Hollywood sign and stringing up a clothesline of assorted bras across every letter of the familiar landmark in the middle of the night.

The publicity stunt, which was to promote Sweeney's upcoming lingerie line Syrn, was not authorised by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the sign's intellectual property rights.

Officials for the chamber and the Hollywood Sign Trust, which manages the landmark, told the Los Angeles Times that they did not know about the stunt until they saw the video.

"Anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so," the chamber's chief, Steve Nissen, said in a statement. "The production involving Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood Sign, as reported by TMZ, was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it."

Nisson added that the organisation "did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production... nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production".

Sweeney's team did obtain a permit from FilmLA to shoot in the area, however, filming at the sign itself - which has restricted access - requires a special license.

The video shows The Housemaid star and her team loading black duffel bags into the back of a van and driving close to the sign. They then carry the bags up the hillside, through a hole in a fence, and use ropes to haul themselves up to the sign.

Once there, they throw bras over the sign and string a row of the undergarments across each letter, with Sweeney climbing up the back of the "H" to sling underwear over the top.

The video concludes with the 28-year-old posing and smiling in front of the full sign, which has been adorned with bras, and a promotion for Syrn.

Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, told the outlet that a police report for possible charges of trespassing or vandalism has not been filed.

According to TMZ, the bras were taken down after the shoot, but four or five were left behind.