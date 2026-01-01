Quinton Aaron regains consciousness after being put on life support

Actor Quinton Aaron has regained consciousness after suffering a health crisis.

Last week, The Blind Side star collapsed at his home and was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Monday, editors at TMZ reported that Aaron had been placed on life support and was being treated for a blood infection.

And hours later, Aaron's wife, Margarita, issued an update, sharing that the 41-year-old was "partially breathing on his own".

"He opened his eyes today and gave a thumbs up," she told the outlet.

Earlier this week, Margarita noted that doctors were still trying to source the cause of the issue.

"He's showing a lot of improvement. We all have faith in God that he will walk out of here fully recovered," she continued.

A GoFundMe page was created over the weekend to help cover Aaron's medical bills, and has already surpassed its goal of $35,000 (£26,000).

The organiser, Veterans Aid Network, shared an update on Monday, writing, "Quinton has opened his eyes and has some feeling in his foot! He is still on life support and going through tests. We are looking at quite a recovery time and will need a wheelchair when he is released while he goes through therapy to walk again. Thank you to all of you for your support and prayers."

Aaron has been open about facing various health problems in the past, but last year, he revealed he had been on a weight loss journey and had shed 200 pounds (90 kilograms).

The actor, perhaps best known for playing Michael Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, credited his wife with helping him transform his physique.

"Mentally, physically, and emotionally, she has been my confidant and shelter through my storms," he told TMZ last October. "I truly believe God was blessing me with one of his angels when he sent her to me. She's helped me get over my depression and so much more."