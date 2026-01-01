Margot Robbie recounts 'unhinged' party friends threw for Wuthering Heights screening

Margot Robbie has opened up about a "crazy" bachelorette-themed party her friends recently threw to celebrate her new film, Wuthering Heights.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the Australian actress opened up about the "fake" bash her pals organised for her in Los Angeles last week, which included a screening of the romantic drama, in which she plays Catherine Earnshaw.

"My friends, who are amazing, threw a bachelorette for Cathy," she told host Jimmy. "I kind of thought it was a joke at first. They were like, 'Cathy's bach, Cathy's bach!' And I was like, 'Wait, are we really going to have a fake bachelorette for an imaginary character?' They were like, 'Yes, absolutely.'"

Margot went on to note that she couldn't divulge too many details due to "girl code".

However, she revealed that the dress code was "Victorian sl**ty" and she wore a white lace corset dress.

"It was the most unhinged experience of my life. First of all, it was the funnest (sic) Wednesday night I've ever had in my life. It ended up being the craziest night ever. But the screening itself, just to put this into context, it was 20 women (who) were like frothing at the mouth. They were like rabid dogs," the 35-year-old teased. "They were a couple of drinks in already, and then the movie started, and they were screaming so much... there was constant commentary and screaming."

Elsewhere in the chat, Margot joked that it was good her co-star, Jacob Elordi, didn't attend.

The Euphoria actor portrays Heathcliff in the project, which is loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name.

"I was like, 'If he walked in right now, I think they would eat him,'" she laughed.

Directed by Emerald Fennell, Wuthering Heights is scheduled to be released on 13 February.