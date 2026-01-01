One Battle After Another tops 2026 BAFTA nominations

- NEWS
One Battle After Another is the top contender at this year's BAFTA Film Awards with 14 nominations.
Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed comedy-drama led the charge when the nominations were announced by Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson in London on Tuesday afternoon.
The movie was shortlisted for categories including Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Anderson, Best Leading Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Leading Actress for Chase Infiniti and supporting nods for Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor.
One Battle After Another is closely followed by Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller Sinners with 13, and then Hamnet and Marty Supreme with 11, and Frankenstein and Sentimental Value with eight.
All of those films, except for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, are up for Best Film, while the ten nominees for Outstanding British Film are 28 Years Later, The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Die My Love, H is for Hawk, Hamnet, I Swear, Mr Burton, Pillion and Steve.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chloe Zhao's Hamnet is officially BAFTA's most-nominated film by a female director ever.
In the Leading Actor category, DiCaprio is up alongside Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).
Meanwhile, Infiniti's competition in the Leading Actress race includes Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Emma Stone (Bugonia).
Infiniti and Aramayo are also nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, alongside Miles Caton, Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by Alan Cumming at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 22 February.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Best Film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Supporting Actress
Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet
Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Original Screenplay
I Swear, Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island, Tom Basden and Tim Key
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Hamnet, Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion, Harry Lighton
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Ceremony, Jack King, Hollie Bryan and Lucy Meer
My Father's Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies
Pillion, Harry Lighton
A Want In Her, Myrid Carten
Wasteman, Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews and Eoin Doran
Animated Film
Elio
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootropolis 2
Children's & Family Film
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Film Not in the English Language
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary
2000 Meters To Andriivka
Apocalypse In The Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Make Up & Hair
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Original Score
Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein, Alexander Desplat
Hamnet, Max Richter
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
Sinners, Ludwig Goransson
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Editing
A House of Dynamite
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling