One Battle After Another tops 2026 BAFTA nominations

One Battle After Another is the top contender at this year's BAFTA Film Awards with 14 nominations.

Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed comedy-drama led the charge when the nominations were announced by Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson in London on Tuesday afternoon.

The movie was shortlisted for categories including Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Anderson, Best Leading Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Leading Actress for Chase Infiniti and supporting nods for Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor.

One Battle After Another is closely followed by Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller Sinners with 13, and then Hamnet and Marty Supreme with 11, and Frankenstein and Sentimental Value with eight.

All of those films, except for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, are up for Best Film, while the ten nominees for Outstanding British Film are 28 Years Later, The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Die My Love, H is for Hawk, Hamnet, I Swear, Mr Burton, Pillion and Steve.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chloe Zhao's Hamnet is officially BAFTA's most-nominated film by a female director ever.

In the Leading Actor category, DiCaprio is up alongside Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).

Meanwhile, Infiniti's competition in the Leading Actress race includes Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Infiniti and Aramayo are also nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, alongside Miles Caton, Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by Alan Cumming at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 22 February.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Original Screenplay

I Swear, Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island, Tom Basden and Tim Key

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Hamnet, Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Pillion, Harry Lighton

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

The Ceremony, Jack King, Hollie Bryan and Lucy Meer

My Father's Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies

Pillion, Harry Lighton

A Want In Her, Myrid Carten

Wasteman, Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews and Eoin Doran

Animated Film

Elio

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootropolis 2

Children's & Family Film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Film Not in the English Language

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters To Andriivka

Apocalypse In The Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Make Up & Hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Original Score

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexander Desplat

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood

Sinners, Ludwig Goransson

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Editing

A House of Dynamite

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling