Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's home sold a year after their deaths

Gene Hackman's home has been sold nearly one year after the actor's death.

Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's former home, which was listed for $6.25 million (£4.52 million), is pending sale less than two weeks after it was listed, Realtor.com reports.

The home's sale has been accepted on a contingent offer, meaning that several conditions must be met before the deal can be officially closed. The offer amount has not been revealed.

The Santa Fe, New Mexico home was listed for sale nearly a year after the couple were found dead inside.

Agents of Sotheby's International Realty confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the 53-acre estate was on the market last week.

"There will be some buyers that are just averse to purchasing a property where a death has occurred," a rep told the publication. "There are other buyers for whom that doesn't matter. We are selling the property on its virtues and all of the positives."

The agents confirmed the home has been cleared of Hackman and Arakawa's personal effects and professionally staged.

The six-bedroom estate is located in a gated community and includes a putting green and an artist's studio. The main house boasts three bedrooms, but the property also features a three-bedroom guesthouse, a lap pool and a library where Hackman is reported to have frequently watched movies.