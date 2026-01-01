Ryan Reynolds 'wasn't angry enough' over harassment claims

Ryan Reynolds has shared he believes he "wasn't angry enough" over Blake Lively's harassment claims.

A rep for the Deadpool star justified his behaviour after his wife, Blake Lively, launched harassment claims against her director, Justin Baldoni.

The couple's private text messages to each other, their friends, colleagues and to movie-industry executives were made public in January after court documents were unsealed, with many of 49-year-old Ryan's messages making it clear he was furious about the situation.

In various messages, Ryan described Justin, 42, as a "bucket of dumb-dumb juice", a "thoroughbred, predatory fraudster", an "inexplicably toxic mess", and "a character study in malignant, lazy-lidded stupidity and darkness".

Elsewhere, Ryan described a pair of senior executives from Sony Pictures as "f**king textbook, ineffectual elderly people with no ideas or thoughtful communication skills" because he felt they had not sufficiently defended Blake, 38, amidst the controversy.

This week, a rep from Ryan's team told Puck Magazine the actor stood by his rage-fueled messages.

"Yes Ryan got involved-what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children?" the representative told the outlet in a statement published on 27 January.

"He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so."

The rep added that Ryan felt he could have gone further in his defence of Blake.

"If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn't angry enough," the rep stated. "He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now, and always."