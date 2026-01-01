Brooklyn Beckham's wedding planner 'surprised' by family feud

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding planner has revealed he was "surprised" by the star's family feud.

Preston Bailey declared the model a "gentle, decent guy" after working with him for 11 months in the lead-up to Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

This month, Brooklyn, 26, unleashed a string of accusations against his family, including claims mum Victoria Beckham, 51, had stolen their first dance as a married couple by "danced very inappropriately on" him, and that she and dad David Beckham, 50, had pressured him to "sign away the right to my name" ahead of the nuptials.

Preston expressed shock over Brooklyn's outburst.

"It surprises me that he is taking this stand against his parents," Preston told Page Six. "That's not the Brooklyn I met as far as him being this nice, gentle guy. He was just a nice, regular person who would say hello and chit chat."

The events planner, whose past clients include Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey and Uma Thurman, said Brooklyn was notably involved in the decision-making around his wedding to Nicola, 31.

"I can tell you about my experience with Brooklyn," he told the outlet. "While we were planning, clearly as far as the details for the design, he was very much involved. I have always thought of him as a gentle, decent guy. There was never any tension."

He also refuted suggestions Nicola seemed to control Brooklyn's life.

"I don't remember her being bossy. I remember a lot of affection between them," he said.

Preston added that while Nicola was his primary contact for the event, she and Brooklyn worked together to make decisions.

"Whatever design was done was presented to Nicola, but it was important for her to have Brooklyn approve it," he said. "She wasn't going to do anything without his approval."