Vanessa Bryant honours Kobe and Gianna Bryant on sixth anniversary of their deaths

Vanessa Bryant has paid tribute to the lives of her late loved ones.

Six years after her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant died in a January 2020 helicopter crash, the businesswoman has shared a sweet tribute honouring their legacies.

Vanessa, who also shares daughters Natalia, 23, Bianka, nine, and Capri, six, with the late NBA star, posted a throwback pic of Kobe embracing Gigi, with the two dressed in Lakers kit, on Instagram Stories exactly six years after the fatal crash.

Over the sweet father-daughter snap, Vanessa simply included a red heart emoji.

Kobe was on board a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter with 13-year-old Gianna and seven other people, heading from Orange County to his Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the crash occurred.

A year after the tragedy, investigators said that the pilot of the helicopter, Ara Zobayan, appeared to experience "spatial disorientation" - a state where a pilot loses the correct understanding of their aircraft's position - while flying on the foggy morning of the incident, which ultimately led to him losing control.

Since Kobe and Gigi's heartbreaking deaths, Vanessa has kept their legacy alive by expanding the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that supports "underserved athletes".

Taylor Swift showed support for the family by wearing a sweatshirt highlighting the foundation in a scene from her docuseries The End of an Era.

"What a gift," Vanessa wrote on her 31 December Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of the clip. "We love you @taylorswift!"