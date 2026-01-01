Claire Danes had 'meltdown' after learning she was pregnant at 44

Claire Danes has recalled how she had a "meltdown" after getting pregnant at the age of 44.

During an interview for the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, the Homeland actress admitted that her third baby was a total surprise.

Describing how she called her obstetrician-gynaecologist in "convulsive tears", Claire went on to insist that "none of this was by design".

"It was a pure, like, meltdown," she told host Amy. "I didn't know it was physically possible. I was 44."

Claire and husband Hugh Dancy are parents to sons Cyrus, 13, and Rowan, seven, and a two-year-old daughter, Shay.

"Rowan was very hard-earned. I had to do two rounds of IVF," the 46-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Claire opened up about the joys of parenting a toddler again.

"I love watching toddlers dance, when they jump (and) do the bouncing thing," she shared. "And Shay, my baby, she's very in her head and dreamy, and sometimes she'll do this kind of (head-swaying) dance. I'm like, 'That's fabulous.' She's really fun."

Last November, Claire opened up about her third pregnancy on the SmartLess podcast.

"I did not foresee this at all. And it was weird. Suddenly, I felt like a funny shame," the Shopgirl star mused. "No, it was weird, and it was like I found an edge that I hadn't been quite conscious of - like I was going outside of the parameters a little bit. That was wild... It's a trip. I mean, I have a teenager and a toddler at once."

Claire and Hugh, 50, married in 2009.