Jennifer Grey to reprise iconic Dirty Dancing role in upcoming sequel

Jennifer Grey is set to reprise her iconic role as Baby after almost 40 years in the upcoming sequel Dirty Dancing 2.

The actress, who is best known for playing Frances 'Baby' Houseman opposite the late Patrick Swayze in the 1987 classic, will star in and executive produce the upcoming sequel, which is expected to go into production later this year.

In a statement, the 65-year-old star said that the character of Baby has "held a very deep and meaningful place in my heart, as it has in the hearts of so many fans over the years".

She added, "I've long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like, but it's taken time to assemble the kind of people that I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original film... and I'm excited to say that it looks like the wait will soon be over!"

The legacy sequel was first announced by Lionsgate in 2022, however, it has been stuck in development for several years. The film is now being written by New Girl and Dying for Sex scribe Kim Rosenstock, and produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

The original film was set in 1963 and followed Baby and her family as they went to the Kellerman's resort for a summer holiday. During their trip, Baby fell in love with an older dance instructor named Johnny Castle, played by Swayze.

While plot details have not been disclosed yet, Lionsgate boss Adam Fogelson revealed in his statement that the story will "return to Kellerman's". Given the conventions of the legacy sequel, Baby is widely expected to be a mentor figure for a new set of characters.

"Dirty Dancing is that rare film that is as emotional, exhilarating and rebellious today as it was the year it was released," Jacobson stated. "To be able to work with Jennifer Grey and Lionsgate on the sequel is a genuine joy for Brad and me. We feel so fortunate to have been invited back to Kellerman's for one more dance."

Swayze, who died in 2009, previously returned to the Dirty Dancing franchise in 2004 for a brief appearance in the standalone prequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, which starred Diego Luna and Romola Garai.