Dove Cameron 'cried so much' during fiancé Damiano David's proposal

Dove Cameron "cried so much" when her fiancé Damiano David asked her to marry him.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Descendants actress revealed that she knew the Maneskin frontman was going to propose because he had been keeping her updated about designing her ring.

However, the 30-year-old didn't know exactly when the proposal would happen, and she never predicted that he would pop the question at home while she was frantically packing for a trip to Australia in "a big T-shirt" and "no make-up" back in October.

"I'm the worst version of myself when I'm packing... I'm running around like a creature in our house," she said, before recalling how Damiano looked at her lovingly as she was packing.

"And I was like no, no, no, no, no. I was so prepared until literally, truly right now," she continued. "I ran into the other room panicking, thinking like, do I do my nails? What do I do? I gotta be ready... I forgot how to function for a minute, my brain broke in half."

The Italian musician summoned Dove to the living room and delivered a romantic speech that had her "sobbing".

"He said, 'I know that some girls want rose petals. I know that you were maybe expecting something big, but our life is so big and it's full of so many public highs that there's no romance in that for us anymore,'" she recalled. "'I wanted to do this here in our home because I want dishes, I want laundry, I want making food together. I want you in your big T-shirt and this is the life that I choose, and I hope you choose the same. Will you marry me?'"

When they arrived in Australia, they were photographed on "the first day out in our rings", sparking speculation about their engagement. Despite the headlines, the couple didn't confirm the news until earlier this month.

"We weren't planning on announcing it, but then the whole world knew," Dove added. "My grandma's like calling my mum being like, 'Why is the Daily Mail saying...?' So, we announced it really late because we wanted to do it when everything quieted down."

Dove and Damiano have been dating since 2023.