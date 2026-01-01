Lily Collins celebrates 'sweet' daughter's first birthday

Lily Collins has shared a heartfelt message to mark her daughter's first birthday.

The Emily in Paris actress and her husband, Charlie McDowell, announced they had welcomed a baby girl named Tove Jane McDowell via surrogate in January 2025.

Returning to Instagram on Tuesday, Lily reflected on the past year with her little one.

"One whole year with our little T. We adore you beyond words," she wrote. "You've completely changed our lives in every single way and continue to surprise us every single day. Celebrating you with all of your favorite things and more love than we ever knew existed. Happy 1st birthday, sweet Tove. We can't wait for all the new adventures to come..."

In addition, Lily posted a slideshow of snaps of Tove.

One image depicts the tot gazing at some festive bunting, while another shows her being presented with a birthday cake.

Following the cute message, Lily was inundated with messages from her Emily in Paris co-stars.

"So happy you had this Sweetest bday fam trip ever," commented Ashley Park, while Bruno Gouery gushed, "Bon anniversaire Tove !!! Much Love."

And Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale added: "Happy birthday Angel Tove."

Lily and filmmaker Charlie married in 2021.