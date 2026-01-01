Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams welcome third child

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are parents again.

The Pretty Little Liars actress and Suits star already share daughters Aurora, seven, and Elliot, four.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Patrick announced that Troian had recently given birth to their third child.

"Tag. You're it," he captioned a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand.

Patrick didn't share any further details, such as the baby's sex or birthday.

However, the couple was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages.

"We love you sweet baby," wrote Suits actress Sarah Rafferty.

Last November, Patrick revealed Troian was pregnant by posting a portrait of his wife cradling her growing baby bump.

"We don't know exactly what kind of gymnastics our hearts will do when we get to hold you for the first time," the 44-year-old mused in a heartfelt letter to their unborn child. "We've been here before but we've never been here with you and so we really know nothing at all. Almost nothing. What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies and lessons. We'll show you some stuff but you will teach us everything else. We don't know much but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents."

Troian, 40, and Patrick married in 2016.