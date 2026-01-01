Joe Keery feels that Cold Storage is an 'interesting throwback' to movies of the past

Joe Keery thinks that Cold Storage "has everything" to keep audiences gripped.

The Stranger Things star plays Teacake in the upcoming comedy horror film – which centres on the havoc caused when a government-sealed parasitic fungus escapes from storage – and claims that audiences will be taken on an exhilarating ride when they watch the movie.

Joe told SFX magazine: "The film has a real engine behind it. It starts and does not stop until it's over.

"Along the way, there are some horrible, disgusting, shocking, tender and funny moments. It has everything. With that tone, you're walking a line. And this movie does so, which is so rare.

"Movies aren't being made right now with this kind of tone. I thought it was such an interesting throwback to the movies I grew up with."

Keery features in Cold Storage alongside Georgina Campbell, Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson and was delighted to collaborate with the Taken star.

The 33-year-old star said: "Liam is killer. We grew up with his movies, so this was pretty crazy. Working with him was checking a big box for me. And Liam is very like his character in this – both are very no-nonsense!

"The cool thing about this movie is that it's like a Venn diagram: we've seen Liam in something like this before but now there's a new twist. He has done a lot of action, but this film will let people see him in a different light."

Cold Storage is based on David Koepp's 2019 novel of the same name – with the scribe also penning the screenplay for the flick - and director Jonny Campbell explained how he had to be selective with the parts of the book that he brought to screen.

He explained: "You totally absorb the book at the beginning of the process, and that shapes how you read the script.

"At a certain point, you have to let the book go and move forward with the screenplay – which, let's face it, the same person has written."

Campbell recalled how he had to cut down on some of the scientific detail for the movie, although he thinks this is a positive thing as it prevented a total imitation of the book.

The British filmmaker said: "One of those things was the scientific capacity around the mutation speeds.

"It's a key part of the book, which we did look at trying, but it just felt like almost too much. Keeping the mystery was a better vehicle ultimately."

He added: "A cinematic experience has to be different to the book.

"You get something else out of it. If it was just a carbon copy, it would be a bit boring. This brings something new to the table."

The director stressed that he wants viewers to have "fun" as they watch Cold Storage.

Campbell said: "This has a retro popcorn vibe that some of the bigger movies don't, to my mind. It's like The Goonies for grown-ups; a joyride with thrills and laughs. Ultimately, it's supposed to be fun."