Colleen Hoover threatened to pull out of movie premiere if Justin Baldoni attended

Colleen Hoover threatened to pull out of the It Ends With Us premiere if actor and director Justin Baldoni was present.

The U.S. author said she felt "beyond uncomfortable" attending the event with Baldoni, according to a newly unsealed email included in court documents obtained by Page Six.

A month before the release of It Ends with Us, the film adaptation of her bestselling novel, Colleen wrote to studio executives explaining that she did not feel comfortable attending due to "everything happening behind the scenes" between Baldoni and his co-star Blake Lively.

"Am I going to be comfortable if Justin is there? No," she wrote, adding that she could not promise she would attend if he and his team were present.

The 46-year-old continued, "I go back and forth every day between continuing to show up for this movie or going into hiding because it's all causing me anxiety and bringing attention that I'm not prepared for/used to."

Hoover noted that, while she disliked "choosing sides", she claimed that "feelings (had) been hurt and boundaries (had) been crossed", making the issue impossible to ignore.

Clarifying her position, she added that she would "choose to support" Lively and respect "whatever decision" she made regarding attending the premiere.

The author concluded, "I do hope to see you guys at the premiere, but if that ends up not happening for any reason, please know that I will only ever have positive things to say publicly."

It has been reported that, while Hoover, Lively and Baldoni all attended the premiere, the director and his guests were reportedly "held" in a separate basement room.

Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment in December 2024, which he denies. The Jane the Virgin actor countersued, but his lawsuit was dismissed last year.

The Gossip Girl actress' dispute in court continues, with the trial scheduled to begin on 18 May 2026.