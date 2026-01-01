Zoey Deutch hails 'incredible' Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass

Zoey Deutch thinks Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass is the "funniest" thing she's ever read.

The 31-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Jon Hamm, John Slattery, and Sabrina Impacciatore in the new comedy movie, and Zoe has revealed that she jumped at the chance to appear in the film.

The Hollywood star told Deadline: "Why wouldn’t I want to be a part of this amazing, ridiculous, incredible movie?

"I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again — I read the script and thought it was the funniest thing I’ve ever read. And I feel really lucky that I got to work with all of these guys and these two collaborators [Wain and Marino] and Jon Hamm."

Zoe is a long time fan of Jon, describing her co-star as an "incredible actor".

The actress said: "I’m a huge fan of Jon. I think he’s just an incredible actor, and I had so much fun working with him. I don’t know how he feels about working with me…

"[Hamm] didn’t tell me anything about it. He told me David Wain was looking to send me a script. I was in Budapest. It was the middle of the night and I was jet-lagged. They sent it and I read it right then and texted them both and said I was in. It was fantastic. It’s hilarious. I got to play myself, sort of."

Zoe previously admitted to feeling "really grateful" for her career success.

The actress feels she enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2022, when she had three movies - The Outfit, Not Okay, and Something from Tiffany's - released.

Speaking to Glen Powell for Interview magazine in December 2022, Zoe explained: "I just put my head down, was just trying to work and get things made, and do things I was excited and passionate about, and then it happened that they all aligned in the way that they were supposed to.

"I’m so grateful because I feel like I was able to exercise a lot of different muscles that I hadn’t in a long time, obviously because we were all unable to be on set.

"It was cool to go from The Outfit, where I was intimidated to work with these great stage actors, one of the greatest actors of all time. It triggered the 'insecure I have an eighth grade education and no theatre background' in me. And then to go from that to Not Okay, which I produced, and I had been working on for a while, and it was a really fun, high octane, loud and insane character, to Something from Tiffany’s, which was so sweet, and lovely, and feel good, and really healing in so many ways after doing Not Okay.

"As self indulgent as that sounds, it was. Yeah, I guess if I were to summarise how I feel at this moment, I feel really grateful, more than ever."