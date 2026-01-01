Kim Kardashian explains deleted snaps of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan

Kim Kardashian has addressed the mystery behind why photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex vanished from her Instagram.

The disappearance was big news in November last year, following her mum Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration.

Confused fans questioned why snaps of the royal couple at the star-studded Los Angeles event had disappeared from social media, after they seemed happy being photographed earlier in the evening on their way into the James Bond-themed soiree.

Appearing on sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, the reality star spoke candidly about the so-called Photogate scandal for the first time.

"It was really innocent, which is so crazy," Kim explained. "Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.

"We were told that it was totally cool to post," she claimed.

"And then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realised, like, 'Oh, this was so silly.'"

She added that while Prince Harry and Meghan were photographed attending the Baby2Baby charity gala the same evening, there was a distinction to be made.

"That was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever," Kim noted. "So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day."

Prince Harry was notably seen wearing a Remembrance Day poppy on his way into Jenner's party at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's mansion.