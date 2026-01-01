Rob Schneider and wife to divorce after 16 years wed

Rob Schneider's wife, Patricia Azarcoya Schneider, has filed for divorce.

The film producer quietly filed for divorce from the Deuce Bigalow actor on 8 December 2025 after 15 years of marriage, court records obtained by the Sun newspaper show.

The documents state that the marriage is "irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation".

Rob first met Patricia in 2007 on the set of a TV show, when he was 44 years old, and she was 19. According to the divorce filing, the couple married on 27 January 2010 in Los Angeles.

Schneider shared in a statement soon after the Beverly Hills ceremony, "Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life. We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon."

The ex-couple share two daughters who are aged 13 and nine. Schneider is also father to singer Elle King from his marriage to ex-wife London King. He was also married to actor Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Patricia marked their 10th anniversary in 2020, writing, "10 years and counting! No one is funnier than you husbando. Thanks for my beautiful babies. I love you para siempre."

Schneider praised Patricia in an anniversary tribute shared on Instagram in 2023.

"You make our life beautiful! Thank you for every day," he wrote at the time. "Thank you for our two gorgeous girls and thank you for believing in me, teaching me and for making me a better person. Thank you for every wonderful Mexican dinner!"

He added, "I look forward to spending the rest of my life laughing and loving you and raising our niñas!"