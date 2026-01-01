Odessa A'zion drops out of Deep Cuts movie following casting backlash

Marty Supreme breakout star Odessa A'zion has dropped out of the upcoming movie Deep Cuts following backlash over her casting.

The I Love LA actress announced on her Instagram Stories that she will no longer be playing Zoe Gutierrez in Sean Durkin's adaptation of Holly Brickley's 2025 novel.

She explained that she auditioned for the lead role of music critic Percy, which ultimately went to Cailee Spaeny, and was offered the part of Percy's close friend Zoe. She accepted it, not knowing that the character is described as half Mexican and half Jewish in the book.

"Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie. F**k that. I'm OUT. Lemme make myself clear," A'zion wrote. "THANK YOU guys for bringing this to my attention. I AGREE WITH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU!"

"It is SO important for me to let you in on how it all went down: I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes! I'm so p**sed y'all, I hadn't read the book and should have paid attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting... and now that I know what I know? F**k that. IM OUT (sic)!"

The 25-year-old explained that she loved the story and team and was so excited to be involved with the project in any capacity, however, she didn't want to "take a role from someone else that's meant to do it".

"There are a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role and I am not one of them. I can't wait to see who it ends up being," she added.

A'zion's casting was announced earlier this week and was swiftly met with "whitewashing" backlash online.

Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler were originally set to star as Percy and her love interest Joe, but they dropped out of the music-fuelled romance drama due to scheduling issues. The characters will now be played by Priscilla star Spaeny and Outer Banks' Drew Starkey.

A'zion had a breakthrough year in 2025 thanks to Rachel Sennott's TV comedy I Love LA and Josh Safdie's movie Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet. She is currently nominated for a BAFTA and an Actor Award for her performance.