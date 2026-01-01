Paul Dano addresses Quentin Tarantino's acting criticism

Paul Dano has publicly responded to Quentin Tarantino's recent criticism of his acting.

During an interview on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast in early December, the Pulp Fiction director took aim at the actor-filmmaker, calling him the "weakest male actor in SAG" and slating his "non-entity performance" in the 2007 Paul Thomas Anderson film, There Will Be Blood.

Tarantino's comments quickly went viral, but at the 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine at the Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Dano expressed his thanks to those who sent him messages amid the controversy.

"That was really nice," he told Variety. "I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me, so I didn't have to."

In addition, Dano's Little Miss Sunshine co-star, Toni Collette, weighed in on the scathing review.

"Are we really going there? F**k that guy! He must've been high... it was just confusing. Who does that?" she queried.

In addition, the film's co-director Jonathan Dayton called Tarantino's remarks an "embarrassment" and claimed Dano's raw performance made the Kill Bill filmmaker "uncomfortable".

And co-director Valerie Faris had only good things to say about the 41-year-old.

"You know what was interesting was the people coming out to defend Paul. There was immediately... he is loved by so many. He is so smart," she smiled.

Tarantino also hit out at the likes of Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard during his podcast rant, noting he doesn't "care" for their acting.

Dano is next set to appear in the crime film, The Chaperones, opposite Cooper Hoffman and Alfred Molina.

He is also in the post-production phase on Bunker, a psychological thriller written and directed by Florian Zeller.